Okeechobee County Fair canceled

The 2020 Okeechobee County Fair has been canceled.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

The Okeechobee County Fair Association, Inc. made the announcement at around 2 p.m. on March 16. The fair was originally scheduled to open on March 17.

“It is with much regret and sadness that the 2020 Okeechobee County Fair has decided to cancel this year’s fair,” read the statement. “This has been a very difficult decision however we feel it is on the best interest of our fair goers, venders, and community. We want to thank our sponsors, volunteers and participants and look forward to working with you next year. We also are very thankful for our Board members and for all their dedication to the Okeechobee County Fair.”

The fair association is also asking those who submitted entries for competitive events to the fairgrounds to pick up your entries as soon as possible.

The announcement comes only a day after the CDC published new guidelines which recommend that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

The Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show made the tough decision to cancel the remaining shows slated for 2020. OYLS had a wonderful small animal show.

The hogs are in the barn and they will sell. Market steers will be weighed and they too, will sell. Non-market animals slated to sell, will still sell, OYLS organizers assured the 4-H and FFA participants.

The Youth Livestock Sale will be online. Watch the Lake Okeechobee News for updates.