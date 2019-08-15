Okeechobee County continues adult mosquito control efforts

OKEECHOBEE — Local authorities in Okeechobee County have announced that adult mosquito control applications will commence on Friday, Aug. 16, during the overnight hours, weather permitting. The backup date in the case of inclement weather is Saturday, Aug. 17. Adulticide attacks adult mosquitoes with a truck-mounted application of ultra-low volume spray.

“The recent almost daily rains have increased the number of mosquitoes we have seen at our trap sites around the county over the last few weeks,” said Mitch Smeykal, Emergency Management Director. According to Mr. Smeykal, all insecticides used have been approved specifically for this purpose and are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, if people wish to avoid potential exposure to insecticide they should stay indoors and close the windows during spraying hours.

Residents can still help to reduce mosquito populations around their homes this summer by:

• Remove or empty standing water in old tires, tin cans, buckets, drums, bottles or other places where mosquitoes might breed.

• Empty plastic wading pools at least once a week and store indoors when not in use. If unused, drain swimming pools and keep dry.

• Change water weekly in bird baths, plant saucers and trays.

• Store boats covered or upside down.

• Water bowls used by pets should be emptied and refilled daily.

• Fill holes around home that may retain water.

• Keep gutters around home in good repair to avoid water build-up.

• Keep weeds and grass cut short, as adult mosquitoes look for shady places to rest during hot

daylight hours.

• Be sure screens in homes are intact and tight-fitting to prevent entry of insects.

To report high concentrations of mosquito residents can call the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 1-800-203-6485.

You can also contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212 for more information.