Okeechobee County Advisory #8 on Tropical Storm Isaias

News from the Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Emergency Management continues to monitor the track of Tropical Storm Isaias and its impacts to Okeechobee County. At this time, the county and Lake Okeechobee continue to be under

a Tropical Storm Warning.



• As of August 2 at 8 a.m., National Hurricane Center advises Tropical Storm Isaias will move north along the east coast today into early Monday. Damaging winds to focus along the coast. Okeechobee County is under a Tropical Storm warning.



Coast: Wind gusts up to 75 mph in passing squalls, especially for the barrier islands with 2-4

inches of rain along the coast.



Inland: Wind gust up to 45-55 mph in passing squalls, with 1-3 inches of rain inland.



• Okeechobee County Call Center (863-824-6888) is currently operating.



• County officials encourage all citizens to continue to pay attention and monitor the local weather stations; and check your storm supply kits to be prepared!

With the COVID-19 pandemic, you should also include in your kit, soap, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.