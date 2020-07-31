Okeechobee County Advisory #3 on Hurricane Isaias

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Hurricane Isaias Advisory No. 3 was issued on Friday, July 31, at 9 a.m.

Okeechobee County continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Isaias.

Okeechobee County is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens, and will continue to monitor the weather and stay alert for any possible changes.

Important Announcements for Okeechobee County:

• The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners convened an emergency session Friday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. and adopted a Local State of Emergency for Okeechobee County to begin Friday, July 31, at 8 a.m. and continue for the next seven days.

• Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center advised that the county remains at a partial Level 2 activation.

• County emergency officials continue to monitor Hurricane Isaias. Lake Okeechobee is currently under a tropical storm watch; however, the county currently is not. This is because the Miami NWS office controls watches and warnings for the lake and the Melbourne NWS office controls watches and warnings for the county. The county continues to participate in calls with local and state partners, as well as community partners, and will be providing status updates as necessary.

• All citizens should pay attention and monitor the local weather stations; and check your storm supply kits to be prepared! Go to https://www.ready.gov/kit to build your kit if you do not have one. With the COVID19 pandemic, you should also include in your kit, soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

WOKC 100.9 FM and 1570 AM are the official radio stations for Okeechobee County information.

Listed below are other source outlets for information:

Media:

• Channel 5 WPTV

• Channel 12 WPEC

• Channel 25 WPBF

Print

• The Palm Beach Post

• Lake Okeechobee News

Radio:

• Clear Channel 92.7 FM

• WQCS 88.9 FM WAFC 99.5 FM

• WKRG 98.7 FM

For continued updates follow:

Facebook: Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government

Twitter: Emergency Management @okeechobeeeoc

Okeechobee County Website: co.okeechobee.fl.us