Okeechobee chamber plans virtual luncheon

By Paulette Wise

Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE – The Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their first ever Spring Virtual Business Exchange Luncheon on Wednesday May 13 at noon. Our premiere sponsor for the event is Mixon Real Estate Group and we want to thank them for being the first to step up and sponsor this Chamber event. Vitas Healthcare is also sponsoring this event. We always appreciate our sponsors and during these uncertain times, it is even more encouraging showing that we are ALL working together to succeed.

In place of a live speaker, we will have a special livestream from our Grow with Google Partners. The topic is: Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty. Discover tools, tips and resources to help you manage your business remotely. These tools can be used every day and most certainly you will want to keep up with them after this crisis has passed. It is important to start now to build your business using these tools making it even stronger for future success.

Please make sure and register at Okeechobeebusiness.com. Order your lunch in or grab lunch to go from one of our local restaurants and settle in for a great informative hour. Looking forward to more Chamber events, even those virtual ones.