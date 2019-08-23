Okeechobee Cattlewomen’s Association to host Labor Day dinner and dance

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cattllewomen are inviting you to attend the fourth annual Labor Day Dinner and Dance on Aug. 31, at the Speckled Perch Steakhouse, featuring the Bream Room. Doors open at 6 p.m. with steak dinner being served from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the dance at 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Tickets are on sale at Eli’s Western Wear. Dinner and dance combined ticket is $50 and if you just want to come enjoy the band at 9 p.m. tickets are $20 or you can pay at the door.

The Okeechobee Cattlewomen is a local association of the statewide Florida Cattlewomen, whose mission is to educate consumers on the healthy benefits of eating beef and the positive impact ranching has on the environment. They also focus their efforts on youth development, especially supporting those interested in pursuing a career in agriculture. Last year alone, the group awarded over $5,000 in local scholarships.