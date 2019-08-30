Okeechobee Call Center has been activated OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Call Center has been activated. The phone number is 863-824-6888.

Hours are Friday, August 30 from 8 a.m. to 8. p.m.

Saturday, August 31 begins 24 hour activation.

Please utilize 911 calls only for emergencies.

