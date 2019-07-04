Okeechobee 4-H offers summer day camps

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Extension Office still has some openings in their summer day camps.

• Blast to the Past, Adventures in History Day Camp, July 15-19: History Camp is made possible by grants funded through Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Okeechobee County. History Camp is open to all youth ages 8 (as of Sept. 1, 2018) to 18. Campers will experience hands-on educational activities based on our local history and culture. Campers will also learn about American icons such as the Ringling Brothers by visiting the museum and the Ford/Edison legacies by taking a trip to their winter estates. Camp will wrap up with a visit to EPCOT on Friday and campers will get a taste of international culture and history. Camp registration fee is $150 for the week and includes admission and group transportation to all field trips. Camp will meet daily at Okeechobee Achievement Academy. Please call the Extension Office for registration information at 863-763-6469.

• Farm-to-Plate Agriculture Day Camp, Week 1 – July 15-19; Week 2 – July 29-Aug. 2: Ag Camp is an Agricultural Education Day Camp made possible by grants funded through Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Okeechobee County. Ag Camp is open to all youth who will be entering fifth through 12th grade this Fall. Campers will explore the agricultural industry through hands-on learning experiences. Participants will visit local dairy, beef, and apiary operations, local ag research stations, as well as cook local agricultural products and explore local natural resources. On Fridays, campers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the greenhouses at EPCOT. Camp registration fee is $150 for one week and includes admission and group transportation to all field trips. Camps meet daily at the Extension Office. Please call the Extension Office for registration information at 863-763-6469.