Okee Agri-Civic Center to host events

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Agri Civic Center located at 4601 State Road 710 will hold the following events in August:

• Saturday, Aug 15, at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Aug 16, at 9 a.m.: Sunshine State Mounted Drill Team Association — Mounted Drill Teams from all over Florida compete. Come out and watch these teams as they perform intricate patterns on horseback. The competition will last all day, and there is no charge for the public to attend. Food trucks and other vendors will be on site both days.

• Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23: All Florida Junior Rodeo — Youth competitors ages 5 to 14 from all over Florida compete in amateur rodeo events to qualify for the All Florida Junior Rodeo State Finals. Come out and watch the action. The goal of AFJRA is to provide a quality event, allowing youth to advance their rodeo talent in the spirit of fair competition and good sportsmanship. There is no charge for the public to attend, and a concession stand will be open.

• Friday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 30: Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show 2020 Cattle Battle Livestock Show — Youth livestock exhibitors from all over the state will compete in a jackpot livestock show series. There is no charge for the public to attend, and a concession stand will be open.

For information, call 863-763-1666 visit www.co.okeechobee.fl.us/.