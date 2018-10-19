OHS Homecoming 2018

Okeechobee High School held it’s annual homecoming parade, pep rally and bonfire on Oct. 18. Students from the classes of 2018 though 2022 competed against in each other in different events and enjoyed a performance from Okeechobee cheerleaders before singing the school’s alma mater and lighting the bonfire.
