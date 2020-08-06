Office of Equal Business Opportunity to host Virtual Youth Entrepreneurship Forum

PALM BEACH COUNTY — In observation of International Youth Month, the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity (OEBO) is hosting the 2020 Palm Beach County Youth Entrepreneurship Forum titled “Mind Your Business” on Aug. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. The forum will be virtual and is free to youth ages 8 to 19. It will include informative presentations and a panel discussion featuring experts in the field of entrepreneurship. The event will provide young people information about owning, financing and branding a business.

In addition to the virtual event, the OEBO will provide lunch to the registrants. It can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at one of four pickup sites: Riviera Beach Marina, Pompey Park, OEBO in West Palm Beach or the West County Senior Center. Sites and lunch options can be chosen on the registration form.

Entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs are also invited to compete in a pitch contest. To enter, a video no longer than 90 seconds should be uploaded to YouTube. The URL must be sent to oebo@pbcgov.org with “Pitch Contest” in the subject line. Submissions can be entered as a group or individual for a business or nonprofit. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 7. Votes can be cast Aug. 8 to 10 on the OEBO website.

Palm Beach County provides a number of programs that facilitate the development of small businesses. “We hope the youth in our county leverage this opportunity to discover their passions and strengths in order to benefit themselves, their futures and the economy,” said OEBO Director Tonya Davis Johnson. “We are committed to fostering the growth of small and minority-owned businesses in Palm Beach County, and our young people are no exception.”

Access to the forum is through Zoom. To register, please go to http://survey.pbcgov.com/s3/OEBO-Mind-Your-Business-Youth-Entrepreneurship-Registration. To join the meeting, go to https://pbcgov.zoom.us/j/99621517176?pwd=aGhtamtOUXpLSkJTSXJlUHdMWDcvUT09

Meeting ID: 996 2151 7176 / Passcode: 6166840.

To register for the forum, visit the OEBO website, or contact Antonia Smith at 561-712-6671 or asmith5@pbcgov.org.