Office of Equal Business Opportunity offering free business workshops

PALM BEACH COUNTY — In observance of National Black Business Month, the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity (OEBO), in conjunction with the Center for Enterprise Opportunity (CEO) and the Black Business Investment Corporation (BBIC), is offering a series of two-part workshops to assist with business start-up, growth and expansion. The workshops titled Get Ready! Get Set! Go! and Financial Literacy Workshop, will be held Aug. 17 through Aug. 20.

Get Ready! Get Set! Go!, a technical assistance workshop presented by Lia T. Gaines, executive director of the Center for Enterprise Opportunity, will be presented Monday, Aug. 17, 6 to 7:15 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Topics will include filing with sunbiz.org, selecting the correct business form and obtaining the proper licenses to operate a business in Palm Beach County.

The Financial Literacy Workshop, presented by Marlon White, president of the Black Business Investment Corporation, will be given on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6 to 7:15 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 20, 6 to 7:15 p.m. This workshop emphasizes the importance of the banking relationship, preparation for grant or loan applications and how to properly file taxes.

“We want small business owners to understand the importance of being able to rely on the resources that are available to make their companies successful,” said Tonya Davis Johnson, director of the Office of Equal Business Opportunity. “We thought it imperative to offer these technical support workshops to help fill the gaps between those resources and the information accessible to members of our business community.”

The workshops are free and open to the public. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, they will be conducted virtually on Zoom Video.

The link for Get Ready! Get Set! Go! is: https://pbcgov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwufuqhrT0vGdaa51Zx4xsLXXIv8KpDrEsi.

The link for Financial Literacy is: https://pbcgov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pd-2hrDopE9EieHt93GgR8mnQfVFwn9I6

To register to attend, please go to: http://survey.pbcgov.com/s3/OEBO-Registration-Form

For more information, please contact Antonia Smith at 561-712-6671, asmith5@pbcgov.org.