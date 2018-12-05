OCT presents a feel-good patriotic show

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Community Theatre (OCT) observes the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, with a special presentation that honors American veterans of all wars. The show entitled “Mail Call” is a surprisingly funny and highly entertaining patriotic show that should leave audiences, with and without military experience, feeling good.

“Mail Call” will be performed on one weekend only, at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 7 and 8), with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the off-site box office in the Plaza 300 building in the 300 block of N.W. Fifth Street in Okeechobee, Suite 314, on the ground floor. Purchases must be by cash or check only. No credit cards are accepted. Remaining tickets will also be on sale at the theatre at 610 S.W. Second Ave., one block west of Golden Corral restaurant, beginning one hour before show times.

The script is based on actual letters written to and from our men and women serving on battlefields around the world in various wars. A few of them deal with the hardships associated with military service, and being away from loved ones for extended periods.

Most, however, are actually very funny.

“We found that soldiers’ letters usually avoided subjects that would worry the folks back home,” said OTC Coordinator/Director, Ron Hayes. “Also, military censors deleted any information that might be helpful to the enemy if intercepted. What was left was largely love letters and news of happy times, and optimistic plans for after the war. The show also contains a recreation of a Bob Hope U.S.O. visit to a south sea island battlefield.”

The OCT cast of nine seasoned performers includes Michael White, Jane Kaufman, Christian Garner, Laurie Garner, Darren Hotmire, Kara DePasquale, John Garner, Michelle Sanders and Mike Zierden.

More information is available on the theatre website, okeechobeecommunitytheatre.com or by calling 863-763-1307.

