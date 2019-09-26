OCSO seeking whereabouts of Kailee Pasley

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on Sept. 17, Kailee Grace Pasley was last seen at 3007 S.R. 70 E. She was wearing a gray sweater, short cutoff jeans and black slider sandals, She has long bleached blonde hair.

Kailee Pasley

Kailee is known to run from any authority and give a false name. Kailee may be in the company of 19-year-old Francisco Rodriguez, in the area of Hollywood.

Francisco Rodriguez

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kailee, contact Detective Ted Van Deman at 863-763-3117 ext 5104 or you may remain anonymous and contact Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at 1-800-273-8477.