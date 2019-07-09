OCSO seeking information for missing teen

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that they are searching for 17-year-old Hunter Michah Thomas Ellsworth who is a missing or runaway teen. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair, and blue/green eyes. He was last seen on July 6 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Hunter Michah Thomas Ellsworth

If you know the whereabouts of Hunter, contact Detective James Pickering at the Okeechobee City Police Department at 863-763-9785, in reference to Case #19070623.