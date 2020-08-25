OCSO searching for missing man

Jean Odney Alexandre

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for Jean Odney Alexandre of Immokalee. Alexandre, along with another man, came to Okeechobee County on Monday, Aug. 24, to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the Prairie in northwest Okeechobee County. The other man left Okeechobee County, leaving Mr. Alexandre behind. It is unknown the exact location on the Prairie.

Mr. Alexandre is 65, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Alexandre was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 25. Collier County then contacted OCSO Aug. 26. Deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four wheelers are currently searching for Alexandre.

If you have any additional information contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.