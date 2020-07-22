OCSO responds to shots fired

On July 22, 2020 at 12:20 am, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of NW Sixth Street, Okeechobee, Florida.

A call was also received from HCA Raulerson Hospital, advising a subject had been brought to the emergency room with gunshot wounds. That subject was later airlifted to Lawnwood Hospital in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Injuries are unknown at this time, however the subject is in stable condition.

This was an isolated incident with no further threat to the neighborhood.

This case is still under investigation. No further information to release at this time.

