OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: he Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: ASSAULT

• Jail

• 2600 block Northwest Second Street

• 18800 block Northwest 90th Lane

• 2600 block Northeast 103rd Avenue

• 8300 block Southwest 10th Lane

• 6600 block Southeast 54th Street BURGLARY

• 1300 block Northwest 42nd Avenue CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• 32800 block U.S. 441 North FRAUD

• Jail x3

• 800 block Northwest 136th Street HIT & RUN

• 3500 block U.S. 441 South NARCOTICS USE

• Jail x4

• 2100 block U.S. 441 South

• State Road 70 West

• 3200 block Northwest 40th Drive

• 4400 block Southeast 50th Avenue x2

• 4500 block Northwest 30th Street

• 10000 block State Road 710 OVERDOSE

• 4100 block U.S. 441 Southeast THEFT

• 5600 block Northeast Ninth Lane

• 1300 block Northwest 32nd Avenue

• Northeast 11th Way

• 3900 block State Road 710

• 3300 block Southwest 22nd Street

