OCSO investigates shooting on State Road 710

OKEECHOBEE — A truck driver reported a bullet hitting his windshield as he drove west on State Road 710 Wednesday afternoon, July 29 at approximately 2 p.m.



Deputy Quinton Speed of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue in reference to the shooting. When he arrived, the complainant told him he had been driving westbound on State Road 710 about three miles from the State Road 70 East/State Road 710 intersection. While he was driving, what appeared to be a bullet hit his windshield on the driver’s side. There were no other vehicles or pedestrians in the area as far as he could tell, and there were no houses nearby. The approximate area of the shooting was between Southeast 59th Boulevard and Southeast 63rd Avenue.



The bullet did not penetrate the window and was not found. Deputy Speed reported the round was larger than .22 caliber and was most likely a hand gun round, 9mm or .40 caliber.



No suspects have been identified, and the case is still under investigation.