OCSO investigates armed robbery

OKEECHOBEE — On July 20, 2020 at 11:30 pm, deputies responded to the Sunoco gas station at 3093 Highway 98 North in Okeechobee, in reference to an armed robbery.


The clerk reported being confronted by a white male, slender build, wearing a dark hoodie with longer dark hair sticking out, dark jeans and a blue bandanna with white on it covering his face. The male proceeded to pull out a weapon and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect fled in a stolen silver Honda Accord. The vehicle has been recovered.


If you have any information or can identify the suspect pictured, contact Detective Tyler Ott at 863-763-3117, ext. 5124 or to leave your anonymous tip, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.


No further information to be released at this time.

