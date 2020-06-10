OKEECHOBEE — Beginning on June 5, fingerprinting services were available at the sheriff’s office by appointment only, but the service was to be short-lived. On June 9, the services were suspended again until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. On June 3, when the decision was made to begin offering the services again, there were 97 COVID-19 cases in Okeechobee County. On June 8, there were 138 cases. The sheriff’s office is also restricting access to the lobby to one person at a time.
OCSO fingerprinting services suspended
