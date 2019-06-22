OCSO Detective Stark retires

Detective Lt. Bradley A. Stark Sr. is retiring after 32 years of service with Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Stark was initially hired on Aug. 4, 1987, by former Sheriff O.L. Raulerson. He has enjoyed an incredible career with the agency and leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and valued public service that will be deeply missed. During his 32 years with the agency, he was assigned to many different units and positions including hostage negotiator, Gang Unit/Street Crimes Unit crime scene, Victim Rights Coalition, FBI Joint Terrorist Task Force and Dive Team.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OCSO

After 32 years with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Brad Stark is retiring and looks forward to doing a little traveling now that he has some free time.

Additionally, Brad has served as a correctional officer in the jail, deputy on the road and was then promoted to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant. Upon retirement, Sheriff Noel E. Stephen promoted Lt. Stark to the rank of captain.

He has always proven himself to be an outstanding asset to our agency and community, having received hundreds of letters of commendation, unit citations, merit, life-saving and commendable service bars throughout his career. In addition to his law enforcement efforts, he is an avid motorcyclist and looks forward to traveling upon retirement.