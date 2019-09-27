November is Hospice Month

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commission proclaimed November as National Hospice Month at their Sept. 19 meeting.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

At their Sept. 19 meeting, Okeechobee County commissioners declared November as National Hospice Month. (Left to right) Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs presented the proclamation to Gail Gerntrup and Judi Winchester.

Last year, hospice served 204 patients in Okeechobee County, representing 59 percent of the deaths in the county, the proclamation states. “Hospice staff and volunteers provide a special kind of caring, and help to meet the medical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of more than 139,875 patents, adults and children throughout Florida last year.”

“What we do is treasure and preserve life,” said Gail Gertrup of Hospice of Okeechobee.

