Nov. 20-27 is Farm-City Week in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commission has proclaimed Nov. 20-27 as Farm-City Week in Okeechobee.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Okeechobee County Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs (right) presents the Farm-City Week proclamation at the Nov. 7 meeting to Mickey Bandi of Okeechobee Farm Bureau (left).

Okeechobee County Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs presented the proclamation at the Nov. 7 commission meeting in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse.

Mickey Bandi of Okeechobee Farm Bureau accepted the proclamation.

“Rural and urban communities working together have built our nation’s rich agricultural resources so that they contribute to the health and well-being of our country and to the strength of our economy,” said Chairman Burroughs.

“During National-Farm City Week, we recognize the importance of this cooperative network. Agriculture employs more than 2 million workers, including farmers and ranchers, shippers, processors, marketers, retailers, inspectors and others who contribute to an annual impact of $127 billion to Florida’s economy,” he said.

“As they perform their daily work, farmers and ranchers preserve freshwater recharge areas, wildlife habitat and greenspace. The consumers help farm families maintain their natural resource conservation practices by purchasing Florida agricultural products. We commend the many Floridians whose hard work and ingenuity provide us with food abundance and reflect the true spirit of our state and nation.”

Mr. Bandi noted the country has to import fuel.

“We’re lucky that we don’t have to import all of our food,” he said.

