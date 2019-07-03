Notice of road closure

CLEWISTON – Please be advised that Hendry County Road and Bridge Department will be making necessary culvert repairs on Georgia Avenue in Harlem on Tuesday, July 9, which will require shutting the road down to one-lane traffic only.

The lane closures will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 5p.m.

Please seek an alternate route if possible and allow extra time to reach your destination. If travel thru the work zone is necessary, please do so carefully.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.