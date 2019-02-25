Notice of impounded livestock

To Whom It May Concern:

You are hereby notified that the following described livestock;

APPROX 2 YEAR OLD BLACK BULL YEARLING WITH HORNS

APPROX 4-5 YEAR OLD TAN/YELLOW COW CHAROLAIS CROSS WITH HORNS

BLACK/WHITE SCRUB CALF APPROX 250LBS

RED/BROWN WITH WHITE FACE CALF APPROX 250LBS

Are now impounded at the Okeechobee Livestock Market 1055 Hwy 98, Okeechobee, Florida 34972 and the amount due by reason of such impounding is $100.00 dollars plus a daily impound fee of $15.00 per day, per animal and $100.00 for cost of advertisement until disposition.

The above described livestock will, unless redeemed within 3 days from date hereof, be offered for sale at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash.

Dated this 25th day of February 2019.

Noel Stephen, Sheriff

Okeechobee County, Florida