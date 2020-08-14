Notice of funding availability: Glades County Coronovirus Housing Relief Fund (CRF)

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County hereby announces that funds for housing assistance are available from the Coronavirus Relief Fund provided by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Glades County is in receipt of funds to assist citizens of Glades County who have been directly affected u COVID-19. The funds will be used to assist with rental, mortgages and utilities.

The application period CRF Funds will be open Aug. 13 to Dec. 10, r until all funds have been expended. Applications will be available online by visiting https://www.myglades.com/public_notices.php or calling (863)946-6125 for assistance.

All Glades County CRF assisted applicants must agree to comply with the Glades County CRF Housing Relief Program criteria and requirements. The Glades County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with the Heartland Coalition of the Homeless to administer the funds of this program and applicants will be working with this entity through the application process.

Glades County CARES program does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, familial status, disability, age or any other protected classes.