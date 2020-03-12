No suspicion, indication or evidence to rumors of COVID-19 virus at the Glades County Sheriff’s Office

MOORE HAVEN — A Glades County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that an inaccurate news story was published by the Miami News Times on March 10, indicating that jail operations at the Glades County Sheriff’s Office have been compromised by the Coronavirus. The report that the facility has enacted quarantine procedures for coronavirus testing is false. There is no suspicion, indication or evidence of the COVID-19 virus at the facility.

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with local, state and federal offices and officials, as we, as a community and nation make appropriate preparations and take protective measures during this time of concern, related community safety.

