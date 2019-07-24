Nine homeowners get help from SHIP in Hendry

LABELLE — Glades Roofing, KallKell Builders and LaBelle Construction were the successful bidders on nine of the 10 home rehabilitation projects for which Hendry County sought contractors back in May.

Housing and Social Services Manager Sabrina Gadson stood to report to the commissioners on her recommendations. The nine homes will undergo remodeling projects under Florida’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership program, which, according to the floridahousing.org website, “provides funds to local governments as an incentive to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing.” It serves very low, low and moderate income families.

Seven of the projects are within the City of Clewiston, two in LaBelle. Glades Roofing won four of the contracts; Kallkell, three; and LaBelle Construction, two.

“What you have before you are the SHIP rehabs that were approved based on being the lowest bidders, the contractors, and this is in compliance with our SHIP program,” Ms. Gadson told the county board. “And I think it’s a great thing that we have this many on the list (because) it’s really hard to qualify them,” she added.

Commissioner Darrell Harris move to OK contracts with the builders, with Commissioner Michael Swindle seconding. The motion passed unanimously, for projects on both ends of the county.

Clewiston projects

• 1100 Carolina Ave., Clewiston; three bids. Kallkell Builders was approved by the Hendry County housing manager as the lowest. Bid was $28,300; others were $31,680 and $30,855; Kallkell Builders’ bid falls within the guidelines.

• 1114 Virginia Ave., Clewiston; two bids. Kallkell Builders was approved as the lower one. Bid was $14,500; the other was $14,597; Kallkell Builders’ bid falls within the guidelines.

• 808 Georgia Ave., Clewiston; three bids. Glades Roofing was approved as the lowest. Bid was $26,895; others were $34,280 and $29,600. Glades Roofing’s bid falls within the guidelines.

• 1029 Arkansas Ave., Clewiston; two bids. Glades Roofing was approved as the lower. Bid was $18,958; other was $23,000. Glades Roofing’s bid falls within the guidelines.

• 294 Basilan Crescent Ave., Clewiston; three bids. Glades Roofing was approved as the lowest. Bid was $15,263; others were $21,300 and $22,600. Glades Roofing’s bid falls within the guidelines.

• 1217 Mississippi Ave., Clewiston; three bids. LaBelle Construction was approved as the lowest. Bid was $15,700; others were $16,131 and $18,150. LaBelle Construction’s bid falls within the guidelines.

• 818 Harlem Academy Avenue, Clewiston; one bid. Glades Roofing was approved. Bid was $32,614. Glades Roofing’s bid falls within the guidelines.

LaBelle projects

• 4034 E. Sunflower Circle, LaBelle; one bid. LaBelle Construction was approved by the Hendry County housing manager. Bid was $18,600, and falls within the guidelines.

• 2021 Clipper Terrace, LaBelle; two bids. Kallkell Builders’ was approved as the lowest. Bid was $36,120; other was $37,450. Kallkell Builders’s bid falls within the guidelines.

According to Ms. Gadson’s report, all of the bids received fall within the maximum award guideline of $40,000 for rehabilitative services. No bids, however, were received for 1175 Kanawha Ave., Clewiston. Rehabilitative services for that home will be placed on the next SHIP request for bids.

Also noted in the report are the governments’ involvement:

• Hendry County will be the secondary lien holder for 4034 E. Sunflower Circle, LaBelle, and primary lien holder for 1217 Mississippi Ave., Clewiston.

• Hendry County will be primary lien holder for the properties located at 2021 Clipper Terrace, LaBelle; 1110 Carolina Ave., Clewiston; and 1114 Virginia Ave., Clewiston.

• Hendry County will be the primary lien holder for the property located at 294 Basilan Crescent Ave., Clewiston; and Hendry County will be the secondary lien holder for the properties located at 818 Harlem Academy Ave., Clewiston; 959 Harlem Academy Ave., Clewiston; and 1029 Arkansas Ave., Clewiston.