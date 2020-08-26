NFL player leaves team after father goes missing in Okeechobee

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left the team’s training camp after his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, went missing in Okeechobee County on Aug. 24.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is currently searching for Jean Odney Alexandre who is from Immokalee. Alexandre and another man came to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the Prairie in northwest Okeechobee County on Aug. 24. The other man left Okeechobee County, leaving Mr. Alexandre behind. The exact location in the Prairie is unknown.

Jean Odney Alexandre

Mr. Alexandre is 65, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was reported to be wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the sole.

Mackensie Alexander signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent this March, after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. He attended Immokalee High School, where he helped team to 11-4 record and a berth in the Florida 5A state title game in 2012

In 2016 the Collier County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed Tuesday, June 28, as Mackensie Alexander Day. Pictured from left: father Jean, aunt Elimina, Mackensie, and mother Marie. The Collier County Commissioners stand behind the family. (Submitted photo/Courtesy of Collier County)

Mackensie’s father Jean Odney was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 25. Collier County then contacted OCSO Deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission. Helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four wheelers are currently searching for Alexandre.

If you have any additional information contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.