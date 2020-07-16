Next Team Glades food giveaway is Friday

BELLE GLADE — Team Glades will have another free food distribution event this Friday, July 17, from 9 a.m. until noon (or whenever supplies run out.) It will take place at Hand Park, 500 West Canal St. S., in Belle Glade, Guardians of the Glades leader Tammy Jackson-Moore announced on Tuesday. Pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available from the Florida Community Health Center. The food giveaway is made possible through the partnership of the Federation of Families, MHA, the Be Well Center of Okeechobee Center, Healthier Glades, Guardians of the Glades and the Tri-Cities. Palm Beach Harvest is “Meeting the Need to Feed!”