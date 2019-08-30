News from the office of Emergency Management

OKEECHOBEE — WOKC 100.9 FM and 1570 AM is the official radio station for Okeechobee information. Also pay attention to other local T.V. stations.



Okeechobee County Schools: Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.



Waste Management/Okeechobee County will run the regular residential garbage route on Friday, Aug. 30. They will be running the bulk collection trucks from now until Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3,1 to collect as much bulk waste as they can, such ass yard waste and furniture.



Waste Management will not be running any garbage collection routes on Monday, Sept. 2. Trash and Recycling pick ups will be a day behind next week. Depending on the hurricane and conditions on Tuesday, WM may resume regular residential garbage collection once roadways are cleared

and safe to travel.



All storm/hurricane debris must be kept separate from any daily residential garbage for collection.



Storm/hurricane debris will be collected by the county approved contractor once to plan and schedule of collection has been approved by County Staff

South Fl Water Management All SFWMD-Managed Navigation Locks temporarily closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.t 31 unless changing conditions warrant closing them earlier for public safety. For boaters navigating to and from Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River and Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all navigation locks it operates in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Dorian. The locks are closed during hurricanes to ensure the safety and SFWMD staff of the public and protect the locks from damage.



To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit sfwmd.gov/navigation. When conditions allow, SFWMD operates navigation locks to provide greater access for the public.