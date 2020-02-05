News from Buckhead Ridge

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — After everyone ate their fill of the Potluck Supper, 64 neighbors enjoyed the informative BHR Community Association meeting. New residents, Laurie Barton, Jackie Jackson, John Silverman and Fred Smith were welcomed.

Lt. Johnson of the Glades County Sheriff’s Department, gave a report of the calls to the department during the month of December. Most were questions or minor incidents with the most serious — a tire slashing. This does reflect on the safety within this community.

Commissioner Tim Stanley said that a COPs (Citizens on Patrol) four-week training period is being considered so BHR will have a continuing patrol. Those interested in signing up should contact Stanley at 863-632-9891. He also showed the new bright, reflective neighborhood watch signs which are now going up throughout the community. He said those concerned with code enforcement should report violations to 863-946-6019.

He reported that the road department will begin work on a 10×40 boat dock which will be located near the ball diamond east of the fire house. He also said social service agencies associated with United Way, will hold an outreach event Feb. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the community center. The Harry Chapin Food Bank will also dispense food at this event.

Also, proposed road work on 25th Street has been approved, with sidewalks along State Road 78 proposed for June of ’20 or ’21.

Tammy Swann spoke about the coming census and urged people to sign up to help confirm correct addresses to receive the five-question upcoming census. She noted that for every resident who participates in the census means $1,000 to Glades County for people’s needs.

All those living in Buckhead Ridge are invited to attend the community association meetings the last Thursday of each month. Pot-luck dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by an informative meeting. One does not have to be a homeowner to enjoy the fellowship and information available at the meeting. The next meeting will be Feb. 27. Mark your calendar now.