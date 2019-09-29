News from Buckhead Ridge

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — Following prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, a wonderful fried-chicken potluck dinner was attended by 38 members of the association Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Community Center located just behind the Fire House.



The Glades County Sheriff’s Department opened the meeting with a report of two alarm calls concerning vehicle break-ins in the past month. We were reminded to always lock car and house doors. There was also a suspicious vehicle call and a medical incident requiring an ambulance.



County Commissioner Donna Storter Long reported that a contract has been prepared for our new county manager. The manager’s name has not yet been announced. She urged attendance at the annual Veterans Day Program at the Moore Haven Middle High School auditorium on Friday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. She further announced that Buckhead Ridge’s commissioner, Tim Stanley, was attending the Florida Association of Counties meeting in Tallahassee, where counties let the legislators know of their needs.



Commissioner Storter also said acting County Manager Bob Jones has been conducting weekly Friday meetings where all departments report on the week’s work. A question arose on code enforcement, which was referred to that department head, April Hartfield.



Tax Collector Gail Jones reported that tax bills will be in the mail at the end of October. She also reminded us rolls are opened so citizens can sign up to take part in the August 2020 elections.



The community is grateful to the young people of Buckhead Ridge who are participating in our monthly meetings by leading the blessing of the meal and pledge to the flag.