News from Buckhead Ridge

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — It was an information-filled meeting of the Buckhead Ridge Community Association on June 27. Following a potluck dinner, Sheriff’s Officer T. Nieves reported the June contacts. Prime among them were several sightings, near the marina, of an extremely large snake, identified as a possible python. The community was asked to keep a cautious eye out and report to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office if it is seen again. He also said it was a quiet month with just a couple of business and home alarms going off.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Tiffany Parrish, Mary Rangle and Lavita Holmes told BHR about the many services which are available to area residents through LORHN.

Guest speakers Tiffany Parrish, Mari Rangle and Lavita Holmes acquainted the community with LORHN — the Lake Okeechobee Regional Health Network, which serves Glades and Hendry Counties, Indiantown and Palm Beach West.

LORHN receives funds from the federal government to help these areas with health concerns, health enrollment, Florida Kid Care and prescription help. They are care coordinators to link the populace with resources for food, shelter, clothing, ramps, home repair and more.

They hold free workshops for health literacy with information on navigating the system regarding health insurance, talking to a pharmacist, quitting tobacco, healthy eating and help with chronic diseases. For more information, contact Mari Rangle at 863-532-3099.

The upcoming 2020 Census was the topic addressed by Connie Wright. She is recruiting census workers throughout the Glades area who are at least 17 1/2 years of age. She said you must undergo a background check. You will work in your own area, 20 hours a week and earn $15 an hour plus 15 cents per mile. Training will begin in August. The census begins April 2020; Connie can be reached at 319-360-1590.

Connie Wright is looking for people to work on the upcoming 2020 Census.

The third speaker was the Buckhead Ridge representative, County Commissioner Tim Stanley, reporting that Glades County is now looking for a new county manager. He said that plans for the proposed reservoir across from Buckhead Ridge will include $95 million to be spent on making it a recreation area for swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, etc. He also said Glades is looking for a grant for a Buckhead Ridge playground. He said the 10-by-40 foot dock is coming closer to being constructed. An amount of $250,000 is being considered for engineering sidewalks along State Road 78 in 2021 or 2022. This will be done by the Department of Transportation.

Supervisor of Elections Aletris Farnum reported a $23,000 grant for new election equipment, which will register voters more quickly and efficiently.

All residents of Buckhead Ridge are urged to attend these meetings where they learn of people, projects and news that affect this area. The meetings are held in the Community Building, located behind the Buckhead Ridge Volunteer Fire Station on SR 78. The next potluck supper/meeting will be Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m.