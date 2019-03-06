News from Buckhead Ridge

The Feb. 28 meeting of the Buckhead Ridge Community Association was attended by 62 people. A successful 6:30 p.m. potluck supper began the meeting, which followed at 7 p.m.

The meeting began with the monthly status report from the sheriff’s office, given by Officer Talon Youngman. Out of 80 reports covering information calls, juvenile issues, checks on elderly, etc., there were 10 reported investigations of burglaries. Officer Youngman stressed that unlocked doors, windows and car doors provide openings for crimes of opportunity.

It was reported that more than 80 residents attended the United Way Information Opportunity on Wednesday, Feb. 27. They will continue to hold these sessions in the future.

A special guest speaker, Penny Colt, and her daughter Charity Lovely announced the opening of their new business in Buckhead Ridge, All About You Caregivers Inc. Located in the Sunoco Station complex, they can supply nursing assistance for bathing, cleaning, errands, respite care and general home health care. All their nurses have a level two FBI background check. Penny has been a licensed practical nurse for 18 years. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but available by phone 24/7. They can be reached at 863-623-5832.

County Commissioner Tim Stanley updated the community on three issues: recycling, a fire tax and dredging of canals. Buckhead Ridge could lose its recycling pickup if people continue to misuse the containers. Some have been dumping garbage in them. Once that is put in with recyclables, the whole container must be emptied, thoroughly washed and sanitized, taking it out of use for a prolonged period. All are urged to get tag numbers of violators and report them to the county, which is looking into cameras to help identify the perpetrators.

The countywide fire tax proposal will be reviewed by the League of Cities to determine its feasibility over a 10-year period.

Many in Buckhead have been seeking dredging of our canals. Mr. Stanley reported that until the current arguments over the depth of the lake are concluded, dredging cannot be considered. If those on the coast who are demanding a lake level of 10.5 feet succeed, it would mean Buckhead Ridge canals, probably, would not have any water.

Engineer Steve Dobbs, representing Glen Harvey, reported meeting with the Glades County Commission about the Access Road adjoining the 500-home development. They have committed to bringing the road up to standards, widening it to two lanes and then giving it to the county. The problem lies in the SFWMD claim of ownership of the road. There may be three ways to possibly settle this: Get the easement for which the builders already applied last July; have the county consider the road excess property and condemn it; have SFWMD give it to the municipality. There is an offer from the Okeechobee Utility Authority to put in a “demo plant” on the north side of State Road 78, which would have a 12-inch sewer line to serve the new community.

At the end of the community meeting, Fire Chief Jack Bayless presented an award to Aiden Christen, who was a big help to the volunteer fire department in raising money for its needs.