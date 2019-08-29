New school year help appreciated Special to the Lake Okeechobee News South Bay — Rosenwald Elementary School is appreciative of school supply donations. The school posted these photos on Facebook with the message: “A special thank you to the Department of Social Services, Parks and Recreation, and Robeson County EMS for their donation of school supplies!”

