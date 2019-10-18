New mural planned for downtown area

OKEECHOBEE — Downtown Okeechobee will soon be home to a new mural painted by Kathy Scott, who has painted some of the other downtown murals. Bridgette Waldau spoke at the Okeechobee City Council meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 15, and explained the leadership group of the Chamber of Commerce went to Okeechobee Main Street and asked them about making the mural their group project after a presentation Ms. Waldau gave at one of their events in April.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OKMS

This mural was painted by Kathy Scott, the artist who will be painting the new mural on Southwest Park Street.

The mural will be located at 601 Southwest Park Street on the east wall. It is the building across from the butterfly garden and sculpture, she said. The owner of the building is Danny Enfinger, and he has signed an agreement for placement of the mural on his building. He understands all the requirements and is excited about it, she said.

The theme is based on the historical Markham Brothers Cannery. Included within the mural are men and women on the assembly line preparing the produce. There will be some Markham can labels, large green beans and tomatoes for color and balance. Also included will be images of a train in front of a loading dock, representing shipping of the canned goods to market. The area has been designated a photo op area as well, so they will encourage people to have their pictures taken in front of it. The leadership group also wanted to include a representation of Okeechobee Bottling Works which used to bottle Coca Cola and an image of an old historical Okeechobee Coca Cola bottle will be on the mural in the loading dock area.

The Okeechobee County Historical Society was consulted for historical accuracy. A call to artists was made, and the leadership class chose local artist Kathy Scott to paint the mural. She is an accomplished artist and has experience painting large outdoor murals including the mural on the east side of the old bank building, Okeechobee Main Street’s second mural project and the city logo on the side of city hall. This mural will have a different look from some of the others. It will be bright and have a more graphic appearance. It will also be painted directly on the wall. This brings texture into the painting and gives it a great feel, she said.

“Okeechobee Main Street is the broker between the artist and the leadership team and as always, we will oversee all aspects of the work,” said Ms. Waldau. Ms. Scott plans to begin in November and complete the work by January 2020.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.