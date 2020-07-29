New hotel opens in Clewiston

CLEWISTON — Due to the complications and concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Grand Opening celebration of the new Clewiston Hampton Inn has been postponed. However, located on U.S. 27, just 2 miles from Lake Okeechobee at 305 W. Sugarland Highway, construction has been completed on the beautiful, new, three story, 86-room hotel. They are now open and taking reservations.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

The newly completed Clewiston Hampton Inn is open for business.

Each of the 86 rooms features a desk, a comfortable couch or accent chair, mini-refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave, all in a modern and clean atmosphere. Operating under the leadership of Phil Tandett, executive VP of operations, and William Verbeke, general manager, the hotel’s staff pride themselves on being friendly and welcoming, and having the utmost concern for the safety and health of their visitors, especially during this pandemic. Meticulous cleaning protocols have been put into place, including details such as disinfecting room keys and placement of a sticker seal that indicates no one has entered the room since it was cleaned.

Visitors can experience hiking and biking trails, as well as guided tours of the area. Also, being located near Lake Okeechobee, Florida’s largest freshwater lake, makes it a destination for anyone with a reel and rod. The area is considered one of the best fishing spots in the world, with anglers regularly reeling in plenty of fish like high-quality black crappie, largemouth bass, speckled perch and catfish.

“Bait a hook and try your luck or explore the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail. Enjoy our free continental breakfast or relax on the patio by the pool. Your stay also includes WiFi, parking, a fitness center and 700 square feet of meeting space,” the hotel’s website states.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit them online: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/pbicfhx-hampton-clewiston/