OKEECHOBEE – There’s never a dull moment, or day for that matter, at Animal Control. And it was no different Wednesday, Sept. 2, when they received a call about a four-legged creature in someone’s backyard. When Animal Control Officer Myrna Simmons and Animal Control Director Amy Fisher responded, this is what they found. This feisty guy was headed for the porch, where there were plants and also a little dog. Luckily for all, the trappers got there just in time. This guy was given a ride to Arnold’s Wildlife where he will now reside.
Never a dull moment …
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment