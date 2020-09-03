OKEECHOBEE – There’s never a dull moment, or day for that matter, at Animal Control. And it was no different Wednesday, Sept. 2, when they received a call about a four-legged creature in someone’s backyard. When Animal Control Officer Myrna Simmons and Animal Control Director Amy Fisher responded, this is what they found. This feisty guy was headed for the porch, where there were plants and also a little dog. Luckily for all, the trappers got there just in time. This guy was given a ride to Arnold’s Wildlife where he will now reside.