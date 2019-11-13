National Junior Honor Society and Student Council reads to students Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News PAHOKEE — The National Junior Honor Society and Student Council at Pahokee Middle School visited Pahokee Elementary School’s prekindergarten unit for a special Literacy Day on Oct. 31. The children were treated to stories from their favorite books read to them by members of the honor society and the student council, along with receiving special treat bags prepared by the group.

