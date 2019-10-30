Naked man runs rampant at Lock 7

OKEECHOBEE — A 27-year-old university student was arrested Saturday night at approximately 7 p.m. and charged with breach of peace and resisting an officer without violence after he was allegedly found running nude along the dike at the Clif Betts Jr. Lakeside Recreation Area (Lock 7) and was accused of attempting to open doors on passing vehicles. His bond was set at $1,000.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Francisco Hernandez responded to a call regarding a suspicious incident on Oct. 26. The complainant said as he was leaving the recreation area, a tall white male approached his truck and tried to open the door on the driver’s side. He suggested the deputy speak with a group of juveniles he saw in the area. Deputy Hernandez drove into the area and made contact with the juveniles, who reportedly said they knew nothing about the incident. As he was leaving Lock 7, Deputy Hernandez shined his light up toward the dike where he saw a group of people walking, and he reportedly saw a naked man almost at the top of the dike. At that point, Deputy Joel Lacerte arrived, and the naked man reportedly attempted to open his door as well and then charged aggressively at Deputy Hernandez, who was standing beside the vehicle. All attempts to get the man to lie down on the ground were allegedly ignored and the man was tased repeatedly before he was finally subdued and taken to county jail after being checked out by EMS. The report notes, the man’s friends were uncooperative and refused to tell the deputies what substance he might have taken.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.