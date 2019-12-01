Mutton Bustin’ always a hit at the Okeechobee rodeo

OKEECHOBEE — The XTREME Broncs and Bulls event at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s and Cattlewomen’s rodeo arena on Saturday started with a crowd-pleasing round of Mutton Bustin’.

This well dressed Mutton Bustin’ contestant wore a pink unicorn helmet.

Hanging on to a running sheep is not as easy as it looks …

The winning Mutton Buster from the Saturday rodeo proudly accepted a belt buckle from Miss Teen Okeechobee Rodeo.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com