Music festival fans can trade work for discounts

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is offering a program for fans to trade work hours for discounted festival tickets to the 2020 OMF.

This year’s festival is the result of the partnership of Insomniac Events and Soundslinger. The festival will be held in the Sunshine Grove venue in northeastern Okeechobee County, March 5-8, 2020.

OMF 2020 will kick off an immersive lineup of interactive offerings on Thursday, March 5, during a nighttime pre-party. Each day, Chobeewobee Village will feature an eclectic mix of art, food and beverage offerings, performances, yoga classes, life enhancing workshops, speakers, as well as its signature artisan vendors in a bazaar-style experience.

The Work Exchange Team (WET) Fanstaff Program applications are available online at workexchangeteam.com.

The website provided the following answers to frequently asked questions.

Frequently asked questions

What is the age requirement to work?

FanStaff positions are available for workers age 18 and older.

How much time must a worker commit?

Workers working during the festival will be required to work an average of 18 hours throughout the event. Some workers will work less and some will work more, depending on schedules and varying needs at the time workers clock in.

How does the WET FanStaff program work?

FanStaff are event fans that are interested in working the event as well as attending as a fan. FanStaff are limited to a maximum number of work hours — for Okeechobee Music Festival the total number of work hours averages 18. This gives the FanStaff time off to enjoy the event should they choose to purchase a FanStaff Ticket.

The FanStaff Ticket is a special discounted ticket that is contingent on being an active FanStaff throughout the event. Essentially, missing a clock in or clock out for a shift, or walking off shift, etc., terminates ticket access to the event (wristband access: denied!) The FanStaff Ticket discount is applied AFTER completion of all shifts in form of a reimbursement of $135 placed back on the credit card the ticket was purchased with. Following the event, FanStaff ALSO receive a paycheck for all hours worked. FanStaff attend the event with very little out of pocket as compared to purchasing a general admission ticket.

FanStaff do not need to purchase a FanStaff Ticket to work. Workers may elect to work through the FanStaff program and not attend the event or camp onsite.



Who is eligible to purchase a FanStaff Ticket?

All FanStaff 18+ who wish to purchase a FanStaff Ticket may do so until they sell out.

