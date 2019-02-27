Museum of the Glades closed indefinitely

BELLE GLADE – As you may know, the Lawrence E. Will Museum of the Glades has traditionally been operated with funding by the Glades Historical Society (GHS). In December 2017, I was advised that GHS was experiencing financial hardship, rendering them unable to cover employee salaries. For nearly a year, I worked hard to keep the museum open by appointment for researchers and events by volunteering my time and effort.

If you have followed the progress made from 2016 to 2018, you know that we made great progress at the museum under the direction of GHS and enjoyed unprecedented success, making partnerships with local institutions such as Palm Beach State College, for example. We offered classes and service learning programs in the museum, supported research, sponsored art exhibits and festivals and had well-attended public events and programs for local schoolchildren. This was accomplished with a very small budget and the volunteer efforts of many people in the academic and artistic communities, for which the people of the Glades are grateful.

At the present time, the City of Belle Glade asserts that it will reopen the museum at some time in the future. As such, if you have further questions, please direct them to Deputy City Manager Beverly Scott 561-436-8838.

By Dorothy Block

Executive Director, Lawrence E. Will Museum of the Glades