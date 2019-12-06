Multi-vehicle pileup blocks Fire Tower Road

GLADES COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Wellinton Acosta Acevedo, of Lehigh Acres was driving a 2003 Volvo semi pulling a trailer on County Road 74/County Road 731 (Fire Tower Road in Glades County). The semi was traveling east on CR 74.

A 2008 Ford F-250 truck driven by Herbert Mann, 60. of Punta Gorda was traveling east on County Road 74.

A 2008 Mack Dump truck driven by Carlos Pola, 44, of Boca Raton was traveling west on CR 74, behind the Volvo semi.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/FHP

A 2017 Nissan Titan truck driven by Matthew Mcphilomy, 41, of Punta Gorda was traveling east on CR 74, behind the 2008 Ford truck.

A 1999 Ford F-150 truck driven by Zenaida Benitez, 54, of LaBelle was traveling west on CR 74, behind the Mack dump truck.

A 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by Avila Arelia, 32, of LaBelle was traveling west on CR 74, behind the Ford F-150.

A 2011 Ford F-250 truck driven by Enrique Hernandez-Renteri, 59, of Immokalee was traveling west on CR 74, behind the Toyota.

A 2016 ASPT dump truck driven by Everaldo Valenzuela, 30, of LaBelle was traveling west on CR 74, behind the 2011 Ford F-250.

The Volvo semi drifted south, into the eastbound lane, resulting in the left side of the vehicle colliding with the right side of the 2008 Ford F-250. After the initial collision, the Volvo semi rotated and came to a final rest blocking both east and westbound lanes.

The 2008 Mack dump truck collided with the 2008 Ford F-250 truck when it crossed the westbound lane.

The crash caused all the other vehicles to be involved in a series of secondary collisions.

In total, there were three commercial motor vehicles and five passenger vehicles involved in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Only two minor injuries were reported, but they were not serious enough to transport those hurt to a hospital.

The traffic crash was investigated by FHP Trooper Jacob Kennedy.