Motorsports Park plans for busy summer!

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Motorsports Park (HCMP) had recently announced that summer renovations had begun, as they began work like expanding the tower, adding a new tech building and a new PA system for the pits, as well as concrete pit stalls. Usually, during this time, the park is closed. But track owner Ken Kinney made an even bigger announcement for the HCMP on Sunday, June 7.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

CLEWISTON — The soon-to-be-improved pit stalls are packed full of racers at Hendry County Motorsports Park.

“The Hendry County Motorsports Park will feature a Fourth of July celebration: Red, White and Boom. Come in on Friday night, and stay for the weekend. Prelude to the South Florida State Championship for the Florida late models, gladiators, V8 warriors, streetstocks and 4.6 Fords. I honestly don’t care if we race all night — so if the modlites, mini sprints and outlaw 4s/mini stocks can get me eight cars per class we will race them as well,” Kinney went on, “We will blast off some fireworks at halftime, and we will have a slide during the day for the kids. I want it to be a fun weekend for all and a no pressure situation. Now let’s make it happen!”

“Come bring the kids, have fun during the day and watch the races at night,” Mr. Kinney saud.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Hopper

CLEWISTON — Excitement fills the air when the cars approach the starting line at the Hendry County Motorsports Park.

But that wasn’t all Mr. Kinney had planned for the summer. “I am starting a race program called Thursday Night Thunder, which will be only three classes a night, with a 2 1/2 hour program,” Mr. Kinney said. “The classes will be the V8 warriors, gladiators and 4.6 Fords. Eight lap heats and 20 lap features. Fans only $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and teenagers and $5 for children. This night will be streamed out on Facebook live. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:30 p.m. Racing will end at 10 p.m., and all features will have a 20 minute time limit.“ This new summer event will start on July 16.

Mr. Kinney says there are still some big races planned for June. Saturday night, June 13, the “top gun sprints” will be held, and the last points race of the season will be held June 20. The HCMP schedule and other details can be found online at hendryracing.com.