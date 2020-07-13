Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle accident in Okeechobee on July 11 OKEECHOBEE — A 50-year-old male was traveling east on a motorcycle on Northwest 160th Street approximately 1 mile east of U.S. 98 when he failed to negotiate a turn, ran off the roadway and collided with a fence post, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on July 11. The driver was killed in the accident. Cpl. William Fenton of the Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.