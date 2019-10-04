Motorcycle driver killed in collision with semi

An Okeechobee man was killed Thursday afternoon, Oct.3, when the motorcycle he was riding reportedly swerved to the left, entering the path of an oncoming semi. Terry Ray Plank, 58, of Okeechobee was traveling northbound on U.S. 441 south of the Okeechobee County line in Martin County.

Yohandy Chavez de Armas, 34, of Homestead, was traveling southbound when the motorcycle reportedly entered his lane and was struck. Afterwards, Mr. Chavez de Armas swerved to the right and then traveled into the path of a third vehicle which had been behind the motorcycle. Mr. Chavez suffered no injuries in the accident and reportedly had no alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.

The third vehicle, a 2003 Ford Explorer, was driven by Jesus Vargas Barios, 37, of Okeechobee. Mr. Barios sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Raulerson Memorial Hospital. Mr. Barios reportedly had no alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.

The case is still pending investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.