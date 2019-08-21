Mosquito treatment continues

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County will conduct aerial adult mosquito control operations over Caloosa Estates, Caloosa Shores, CR720 Vicinity, Double J Acres, Felda, Flaghole, Ft. Denaud, Ft. Denaud Acres, Hookers Point, LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans Roads), LaBelle Ranchettes (alphabet roads), LaDeca, Montura Ranch Estates, Murray Road and Phillips Road Vicinity, North LaBelle, Northwest Hendry County, Pioneer and South LaBelle.

Weather permitting, the mission will continue through Saturday, Aug. 24, until complete. These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant.

The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.